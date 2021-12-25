Maharashtra has reported 1,485 new Covid-19 cases, 796 recoveries and 12 deaths today, the state health department said. Active cases in the state stands at 9,102. The state also reported two new Omicron cases today, which were reported from Aurangabad.

With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases rise to 110, which is the highest in the country. The state of Maharashtra has reported a rise in coronavirus cases along with Omicron variants.

#COVID19 | Maharashtra reports 1,485 new cases, 796 recoveries and 12 deaths today. Active cases 9,102



Two new #Omicron cases were reported from Aurangabad; till date, a total of 110 Omicron cases have been reported in the State pic.twitter.com/RXXmlU2fqt — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

Maharashtra capital Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections and deaths due to Covid-19 today, marking a rise in fresh cases for the third day in a row, the civic body said. It had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

The state's Covid-19 caseload has also risen to 66,54,755. A total of 1,41,404 have died due to Covid-19 the state to date.

According to mygov.in data, Maharashtra has vaccinated a total of 13,00,95,690 people. of which 5.07 crore are fully vaccinated while 7.93 crore people have taken the first shot of the vaccine.

