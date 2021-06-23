Maharashtra reports 10,066 new Covid cases, 163 deaths; Mumbai count at 863

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra reported 10,066 new Covid cases and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Wednesday. The state has also reported 11,032 recoveries in the same period. With today's numbers, the number of active cases in the state has come down to 1,21,859.

Today, Mumbai reported 863 new infections, the highest single-day count since June 5. The city reported 23 fresh fatalities. With this, the tally of Covid cases jumped to 7,23,324, while the death toll increased to 15,338.

The financial capital of India has witnessed a sharp rise in new infections and deaths as compared to Tuesday, when the city had registered 570 cases and 10 deaths. Mumbai has reported the highest daily Covid cases since June 5 when the infection count was 866.

According to PTI, the surge in new infections could be because of an increase in number of tests in the city. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai conducted 37,905 tests, over 5,000 more than what was conducted in the previous day.

On Tuesday, the city had reported that the number of tests conducted in the previous 24 hours was 32,307. So far 69,11,526 tests have been conducted in the financial capital.

During the day, 711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the cumulative number of recovered cases to 6,91,128. Presently, Mumbai has 14,577 active Covid cases. The city has a recovery rate of 95 per cent, while the average growth rate of Covid cases between June 16 and June 22 was 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today administered more than 6 lakh doses of Covid vaccines, setting a new single-day record of inoculating people against the infection. On Tuesday, the state had administered 5,58,639 vaccine doses.

