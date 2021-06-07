1 min read.Updated: 07 Jun 2021, 09:14 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
The caseload in the state increased to 5,842,000 and the death toll to 100,460, the Maharashtra health department said
At present, there are 1,74,320 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra while 55,64,348 patients have been discharged after full recovery
Coronavirus cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 10,219 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since 5 March (10,259), were recorded in a span of 24 hours on Monday. The state reported less than 20,000 cases for the eighth consecutive day today.
As many as 154 deaths due to Covid-19 were also registered in a day. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72%.