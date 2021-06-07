Coronavirus cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 10,219 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since 5 March (10,259), were recorded in a span of 24 hours on Monday. The state reported less than 20,000 cases for the eighth consecutive day today.

As many as 154 deaths due to Covid-19 were also registered in a day. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72%.

The caseload in the state increased to 5,842,000 and the death toll to 100,460, the state health department said.

With 21,081 fresh discharges, the state's coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95.25%.

At present, there are 1,74,320 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra while 55,64,348 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

On Sunday, 12,557 new coronavirus cases and 233 deaths were reported in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also reported the maximum number of black fungus cases at 6,339 out of 28,252 total cases of Mucormycosis.

Mumbai Covid-19 update

Mumbai reported a further dip in daily cases with 728 fresh infections and 28 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,12,329 and the toll to 15,066.

Mumbai division reported 1,895 new cases and 36 deaths, raising the tally to 15,50,389 and the fatality count to 28,320.

Nashik division reported 948 cases, Pune division 2,435, including 1,152 infections in Satara district, while Kolhapur division added 3,186 cases including 1,017 in the Kolhapur district.

Aurangabad division saw 311 cases during the day, Latur division 347, Akola division 466, while Nagpur division added 631 cases.

