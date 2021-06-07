Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports 10,219 new Covid cases, lowest since 5 March; Mumbai daily count at 728

Maharashtra reports 10,219 new Covid cases, lowest since 5 March; Mumbai daily count at 728

Premium
BMC healthcare worker conducts Rapid Antigen Test of passengers arriving from outstation trains Dadar station, in Mumbai.
1 min read . 09:14 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The caseload in the state increased to 5,842,000 and the death toll to 100,460, the Maharashtra health department said
  • At present, there are 1,74,320 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra while 55,64,348 patients have been discharged after full recovery

Coronavirus cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 10,219 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since 5 March (10,259), were recorded in a span of 24 hours on Monday. The state reported less than 20,000 cases for the eighth consecutive day today.

Coronavirus cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 10,219 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since 5 March (10,259), were recorded in a span of 24 hours on Monday. The state reported less than 20,000 cases for the eighth consecutive day today.

As many as 154 deaths due to Covid-19 were also registered in a day. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72%.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As many as 154 deaths due to Covid-19 were also registered in a day. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72%.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The caseload in the state increased to 5,842,000 and the death toll to 100,460, the state health department said.

With 21,081 fresh discharges, the state's coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95.25%.

At present, there are 1,74,320 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra while 55,64,348 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

On Sunday, 12,557 new coronavirus cases and 233 deaths were reported in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also reported the maximum number of black fungus cases at 6,339 out of 28,252 total cases of Mucormycosis.

Mumbai Covid-19 update

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Mumbai reported a further dip in daily cases with 728 fresh infections and 28 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,12,329 and the toll to 15,066.

Mumbai division reported 1,895 new cases and 36 deaths, raising the tally to 15,50,389 and the fatality count to 28,320.

Nashik division reported 948 cases, Pune division 2,435, including 1,152 infections in Satara district, while Kolhapur division added 3,186 cases including 1,017 in the Kolhapur district.

Aurangabad division saw 311 cases during the day, Latur division 347, Akola division 466, while Nagpur division added 631 cases.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!