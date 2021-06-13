Maharashtra on Sunday reported 10,442 new COVID cases pushing the total tally to 59,08,992. Currently, the state has as many as 1,55,588 cases, the health bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, the state also saw 483 deaths, pushing the toll to 1,11,104. Also as many as 7,504 recoveries were recorded in the same time span taking the total to 56,39,271

Mumbai, meanwhile, logged 700 new cases, 704 discharges and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. With today's counts, the total cases reached 7,16,579 and the toll touched 15,183.

Currently, the city has 15,773 active cases.

The Mumbai civic body on Sunday informed that two COVID-19 cases were reported from city's slum colony Dharavi and currently, there are only 13 active infections in the area.

After reporting up to 99 COVID-19 cases daily in April, Dharavi has seen a gradual drop in single-day infections in the last couple of days , marking a turnaround in the second wave.

As per a PTI report, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official appreciating the efforts last month said, the 'Dharavi model' of COVID-19 management and the vaccination drive has helped in successfully containing the second wave in the area.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in April 2020, the slum-dominated area has reported 354 deaths (till May 26). Of those, 42 fatalities have been recorded since February 7, 2021, the officials said.

Cases in the slum-dominated area rose significantly in March and peaked in April, when it reported the highest single-day spike of 99 cases on April 8.

