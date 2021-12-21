Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra reports 11 new Omicron cases, tally now 65

1 min read . 08:28 PM IST

  • Since December 1, as many as 1,36,400 travellers have arrived from overseas, including 20,105 from 'at-risk' countries, at airports in the Maharashtra, the state health department said

Maharashtra reported 11 cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, a health department official said on Monday. With this, the state's tally now stands at 65.

"As reported by the National Institute of Virology, 11 more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron," it said. 

Eight of the new cases came to light following screening at the Mumbai airport while one case each was found in Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Osmanabad, said the official release.

Earlier on Monday, as many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals.

No fresh case of Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, was reported in the state on Monday, keeping the newly discovered strain's tally unchanged at 54, he said. Of these, the highest 22 cases were from Mumbai.

According to the health department, 31 of the 54 patients infected with Omicron so far have been discharged from hospitals after they returned negative RT-PCR test reports.

Since December 1, as many as 1,36,400 travellers have arrived from overseas, including 20,105 from 'at-risk' countries, at airports in the state, it said.

Of these, 23,015 travellers have gone through RT-PCR tests and samples of 115 COVID-19 positive passengers, including 86 from 'at-risk' countries, have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are infected with Omicron, the department added.

