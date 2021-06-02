Over 21.83 cr vaccine doses administered in India so far
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.83 crore, the Union Health Ministry has said.
It said 9,50,401 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 15,467 their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Cumulatively, 2,13,01,448 people across the country have received their first dose and 39,282 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.
Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered to over 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, it said.
