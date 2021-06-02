Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 15,169 new coronavirus cases and 285 fresh deaths in a span of 24 hours, the state health department said.

With the addition of 15,169 fresh infections, the state's caseload rose to 57,76,184, while the fatality count increased to 96,751, the department said.

A day ago, Maharashtra recorded 14,123 Covid-19 cases.

As many as 29,270 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 54,60,589, a statement from the department said.

The state now has 2,16,016 active Covid-19 cases, it said.

Mumbai city reported 925 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,08,007 and the death toll to 14,938.

The number of active cases has dropped to 16,580, it showed.

In the last 24 hours, 1,632 patients were discharged from hospitals, far outnumbering the new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Over 21.83 cr vaccine doses administered in India so far

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.83 crore, the Union Health Ministry has said.

It said 9,50,401 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 15,467 their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 2,13,01,448 people across the country have received their first dose and 39,282 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered to over 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, it said.

