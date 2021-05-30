Maharashtra on Sunday reported a significant dip in its daily Covid-19 count with over 18,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

With today's numbers, the state's total Covid-19 tally has reached 5,731,815. Along with that, the state Maharashtra reported 402 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 94,844, the bulletin showed further.

The low caseload today has been witnessed after over 2 months. The state has last reported nearly 18,000 cases on 16 March with 17,864 new cases in the 24-hour period.

The case positivity rate in the state has also dipped to 16.44% from yesterday's 16.51%.

On Sunday, the daily recoveries were significantly higher than the new cases registered in the same time span. The state saw as many as 22,532 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 53,62, 370. The recovery rate stands at 93.55%.

The state capital Mumbai on Sunday reported 1066 COVID positive cases taking the cumulative total to 705575, as per the city's health bulletin. Meanwhile, with 22 deaths, the death toll reached 14,855. The metropolis also saw 1,327 discharges.

Currently, there are only 38 containment zones in the city, while 160 buildings were sealed.

There were 1,947 new cases in Nashik division on Sunday, including 1,013 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division reported 4,817 cases, including 1,276 in Pune district and 1,855 in Satara district.

Kolhapur division logged 4,125 cases, including 1,246 in Kolhapur district.

Aurangabad division recorded 650 new cases, Latur division 976, Akola division 1784 and Nagpur division 1,191 .

Current numbers in Maharashtra near peak of previous wave: CM

During a press conference, meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray said, even after decline in daily coronavirus cases, current numbers in Maharashtra near peak of previous wave.

Coronavirus cases rising in some districts of Maharashtra, he added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has said the people of the country are reeling under inflation due to the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi government that completed seven years in office.

Wadettiwar led a demonstration wherein Congress workers wore black badges against the Centre.

He said the Modi government has failed to handle the pandemic situation.

"Barring two industrialists, all other 130 crore people of the country have been devastated by the ill-governance of PM Modi," Wadettiwar told reporters.

The minister said the prime minister had blamed the first wave of the pandemic on Tablighis by trying to give it a communal colour and hosted 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.