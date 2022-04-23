Maharashtra reports highest Covid cases in nearly a month, most in Mumbai

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As many as 194 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day after 25 March, said the state health department on Saturday.
On 25 March, the state reported 272 coronavirus infections.
With this, the cumulative Covid tally in Maharashtra has reached 78,76,697. Further, one more fatality has taken the death toll due to the disease to 1,47,832. The lone Covid-19 fatality was reported from Pune city.
Of the total, Mumbai recorded 72 cases, the highest in the state in a day. Mumbai circle, which includes Mumbai and neighbouring cities and districts, reported 92 cases followed by 81 infections from the Pune circle.
With 141 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,27,996 with the recovery rate hovering at 98.11%.
There are 869 active cases left in the state and the positivity rate has reached 9.84%.
Meanwhile, with 26,694 more tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total number of tests passed the 8 crore mark since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 and reached 8,00,19,353.