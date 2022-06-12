Maharashtra reports 2,946 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 16,370

Maharashtra reports 2,946 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 16,3701 min read . 06:11 PM IST
- The active Covid tally in Mumbai continues to be above the 10,000 mark
- Two patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours
As many as 2,946 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,10,577.
As many as 2,946 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,10,577.
In addition to this, two patients died of the disease since Saturday.
In addition to this, two patients died of the disease since Saturday.