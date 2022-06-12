Maharashtra reports 2,946 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 16,370

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra has conducted a total of 8,13,21,768 Covid tests so far
1 min read . 06:11 PM ISTLivemint

  • The active Covid tally in Mumbai continues to be above the 10,000 mark
  • Two patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours

As many as 2,946 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,10,577.

In addition to this, two patients died of the disease since Saturday. 

