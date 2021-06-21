"The present status is that yes, a new variant has been found. This is as of now a Variant of Interest (VoI), not as yet classified a Variant of Concern (VoC). VoC is one in which we have understood that there are adverse consequences to humanity, which could be due to increased transmissibility or virulence.We do not know at this moment this about the Delta Plus variant," Dr Paul had stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}