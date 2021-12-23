The state health department of Maharashtra on Thursday evening announced that the state reported 1,179 new Covid-19 cases.

The state also logged 615 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state on Wednesday had recorded a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases with 1,201 new infections reported in a day.

In a worrying surge the state also added 23 more Omicron infected patients to the tally.

Till date, a total of 88 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

The Omicron cases were reported from Pune (13), Mumbai (5), Osmanabad (2), Thane(1), Nagpur (1) and Mira Bhayandar (1).

At present 76,373 patients are under home quarantine and 899 people are under institutional quarantine.

17 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the case fatality rate in the state to 2.12%.

615 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.7%.

Earlier it was reported that Mumbai detected 602 fresh Covid cases and one death in the past twenty four hours showing an upward trajectory that has concerned many.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday evening amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Official sources said Modi took stock of the pandemic situation across the country in a high-level meeting attended by senior officials and experts.

