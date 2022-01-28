As many as 24,948 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 76,55,554, said the state health department on Friday.

Out of the total, 110 were the Omicron variant of infections. With this, the total number of patients infected with the new strain has reached 3,040.

In addition to this, 103 patients succumbed to the disease in the same duration, as against 42 on Thursday. With this, the fatality rate in the state has reached 1.86%.

A total of 45,648 were discharged since Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 72,42,649 and the recovery rate to 94.61%. There are 2,66,586 active cases in Maharashtra currently.

Currently, 14,61,370 people are in home quarantine across the state and 3,200 people in institutional quarantine.

This comes as the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court on Friday that the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and across Maharashtra is under control.

“The state government, as well as the BMC, submit that the situation is 100% under control and that the government is fully geared to meet any eventuality in future with regard to the spread of the omicron variant," said the court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and MS Karnik.

Chief Justice Datta noted that as per experts, the Omicron variant was not as lethal as the Delta variant of the virus but was spreading quicker.

Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, told the court there was a hike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the first week of this month in Mumbai but the numbers were now decreasing.

“As of date, there is no pressure on the hospitals and there is sufficient machinery in place. There is enough oxygen stock available and also medicines," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.