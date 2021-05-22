Maharashtra reports 26,133 new COVID cases today, active tally at 3.52 lakh

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally touched 55,53,225 on Saturday with 26,133 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 87,300 after 682 more people succumb to the disease.

State Health Department said, with 40,294 patients getting discharged during the day, Maharashtra's overall count of recoveries rose to 51,11,095. The active number of cases stands at 3,52,247.

The health bulletin also said that the positivity rate in the state stand at 16.97%, while case recovery rate improved to 92.04 per cent and the fatality rate increased to 1.57 per cent.

With 2,81,585 new tests that were conducted today, Maharashtra has so far tested 3,27,23,361 samples.

With 1,283 new cases and 52 fatalities, Mumbai's infection count rose to 6,95,483 and the toll to 14,516. The Mumbai region, including the Mumbai Metropolitan area and satellite towns, added 3,603 new infections and 106 fatalities in the day, the department said.

Pune division added 6,652 cases including 908 infections from Pune city. Rural parts of Pune reported 1,947 cases while Solapur and Satara districts added 1,363 and 1,791 infections, respectively.

Maharashtra reported 29,644 new Covid-19 positive cases and 555 deaths on Friday.

18 states reported more than 15% case positivity in past 7 days: Centre

Earlier in the day, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, who addressed the press conference, said more than 93 districts were reporting declining case positivity. "There are only seven states that are reporting more than 10,000 cases and six states 5,000-10,000 cases," he said.

Agarwal said 18 states reported more than 15 per cent case positivity in the past seven days (May 16-22), 14 states reported 5-15 per cent case positivity and four states recorded less than 5 per cent of positivity.

He said six states and UTs - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP, Punjab and Delhi - are reporting "high number of deaths".

This is the sixth consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases.

(With inputs from agencies)





