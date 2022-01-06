Amid mounting concerns over rising Covid-19 infections in the country, Maharashtra has reported 26,538 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

While, Mumbai has reported 15,166 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 61,923 in the city, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 cases jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.78 per cent and the doubling rate of patients is 89 days.

As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases. With 5,331 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally in the state mounted to 65,24,247. However, with the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 141,581. The case fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.

A total of 714 people were recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative recoveries mounted to 7,52,726. The recovery rate is currently at 90 per cent in the city. As per the BMC, 1218 patients were hospitalised today. 80 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients.

Out of 30,565 available beds, only 5,104 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 14.4 per cent of beds are occupied out of the total available beds.

BMC has traced 31,182 contacts in the last 24 hours. There are 20 containment zones in the BMC region and 462 buildings are sealed.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city.

According to the bulletin, 144 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai tops the chart with 100 cases, followed by Nagpur with 14 cases, Thane and Pune with seven cases each, Pimpri-Chinchwad with six cases and Kolhapur with five cases.

Amravati, Ulhasnagar and Bhivandi Nizampur reported two Omicron cases each while Panvel and Osmanabad reported one Omicron case each. As per the bulletin, 797 Omicron cases have been reported in the state so far including 330 recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies)

