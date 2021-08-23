As many as 27 cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday, said the state health department. With this, the total number of people infected with the mutant strain has reached 10.

Further, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 128 out of the 188 samples collected from Covid patients at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital were found to be positive for the Delta variant.

The Alpha variant was detected in two samples and the Kappa variant in 24 samples.

This comes even as the state clocked in 3,643 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours -- lowest since 15 February. A total of 105 more people succumbed to the disease while 6,795 patients recovered, a health department official said.

With the new additions, the tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 64,28,294 and the toll to 1,36,067. The number of recoveries has risen to 62,38,794.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 97.05% while the fatality rate is 2.11%.

Notably, the Nandurbar districts in north Maharashtra does not have a single Covid-19 case.

Nandurbar, Dhule, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Washim, and Wardha districts along with Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Parbhani, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus case on Monday.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 542 new infections in the state during the day, followed by Solapur with 514 cases. At 33, the Satara district reported the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Among 49,924 active patients in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest 11,746 active cases.

Third wave scare

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has warned of a third Covid-19 wave peak in October.

On whether the Delta-Plus Variant will be the driver of the third wave, NIDM said the Delta-Plus variant formed due to the mutation in the B.1.617.2 (Delta variant) that drove the fatal second surge in India.

This new variant of concern is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant that has acquired a spike protein mutation 'K417N' which is also found in the Beta variant (first detected in South Africa).

"Though there is not enough evidence as of now to designate the Delta Plus variant as more dangerous than Delta, according to NCDC, as of August 2, 2021, this variant has been detected in 70 cases across 16 states from the 58,240 samples that have been sequenced so far in India," it said.

