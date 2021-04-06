Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths as the state reported 297 more virus-related fatalities on Tuesday, its highest single-day death toll so far in this year. The Covid-19 death toll has now reached 56,330, according to the daily health bulletin. Maharashtra had reported 277 fatalities on 4 April, 2021.

This is the first time after October 20, 2020, that more than 200 deaths have been recorded in a day.

Along with that, the worst-hit Covid-19 state also reported over 55,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354. On Tuesday, the new Covid-19 cases stood at 55,469, the bulletin said.

As many as 34,256 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 25,83,331.

There are 4,72,283 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate is 82.98 percent and the case fatality rate is 1.81 percent.

Of these cases, Mumbai o reported 10,00 new Covid-19 cases today. The city had recorded more than 11,000 new cases in a single day last Sunday, its highest daily count since the pandemic began.

With 10,030 more infections recorded on Tuesday, the total tally of infections in Mumbai rose to 4,72,332, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 38 days.

Meanwhile, Centre on Tuesday said COVID-19 is spreading faster in the country than during the last year and cautioned that the next four weeks are "very very critical" as it sought people's participation to control the second wave of the pandemic.

Detailing the COVID-19 situation in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Chhattisgarh's Durg is among top 10 districts with high active COVID cases while seven are in Maharashtra, one in Karnataka. Delhi, counted as one district, is also in the list, he said.

The 10 districts with the highest number of new cases are Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Delhi and Durg, he added.

Bhushan further said that Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh still remain the states of "maximum concern".

Maharashtra because of its share in total number of cases as well as in total deaths, and Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of their share in the number of deaths. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 55,469 new cases, a state health official said in Mumbai.

A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via