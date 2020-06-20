Maharashtra reports 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 1,24,331

Maharashatra has recorded a total of 3,827 new cases in the past 24 hours. The state continues to be the worst affected part of the country with a total of 1,24,331 cases.

Maharashtra registered the maximum number of new cases with 3,827 fresh coronavirus positive people in the state.

55,665 are active and 62,773 have been cured or discharged.

The state has recorded a total of 5,893 deaths due to coronavirus and the number has increased by 142 in the past 24 hours. Mumbai, followed by Thane are the biggest contributors to the total tally of coronavirus cases in the state.

The state has over 30% of the total cases in the country. India has, so far, recorded 3,95,048 positive cases. The latest data by MoHFW shows that there was a record spike of 14,516 new cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the second and third highest number of cases respectively in the country

Maharashtra, on Friday, introduced a new technology in order to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients. The "TeleICU" technology will be used to track important information about the patient. The doctors will be able to directly have access to the patient's stats and then treat them accordingly.

