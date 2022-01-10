MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Monday reported 33,470 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department said.

Today's tally was 10,918 down from a day ago.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 69,53,514.

The state reported eight more deaths, pushing the toll to 1,41,647

The state also recorded 29,671 recoveries.

The state's Omicron tally stood at 1,247, after it reported 31 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The state also has 2505 under institutional quarantine and 1246729 people are under home quarantine.

In the backdrop of a dramatic surge in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state has laid down a fresh set of guidelines to rein in the spread of the virus.

The state health department had earlier said a lockdown will be considered when the demand for medical oxygen crosses 800 metric tonnes each day, or over 40 per cent of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients are occupied.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday revised coronavirus-related restrictions across the state. Beauty salons and gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity. Only people fully inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine shall be allowed to use these services, the government said.

The state of Maharashtra on Saturday imposed fresh round of Covid-induced curfew measures from January 10. Under the new guidelines, swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. The decision has been taken to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

