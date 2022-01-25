Maharashtra reports 33,914 new COVID cases; 15% higher than Monday's tally

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 33,914 new COVID cases, which is about 15% higher than yesterday's tally. On Monday, as many as 28,286 cases were logged from the state. With today's count, the active tally rose to 3,02,923.

The state also saw 30,500 recoveries and 86 deaths in the same time span.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 1815 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, the official health bulletin stated.

The financial capital also noted 10 Covid related deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death tally to 16556, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said on Tuesday.

The financial capital also noted 10 Covid related deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death tally to 16556, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said on Tuesday.

