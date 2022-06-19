Maharashtra reports 4,004 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 23,746

Maharashtra reports 4,004 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 23,7462 min read . 08:30 PM IST
The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 23,746 after 3,085 patients were discharged today, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117
As many as 4,004 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, including 2,087 in Mumbai, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,35,749 and the total toll to 1,47,886.
On Saturday, the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,746 after 3,085 patients were discharged today, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117.
The covid-19 case recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.84% while the fatality rate is 1.86%, the state health department added.
The single fatality in the state was reported from Mumbai which saw 2,087 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health department data said.
The Maharashtra health department data further said a total of 41,823 covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the number of samples tested in the state to 8,16 03,506.
Mumbai division added 3,358 new cases, pushing the tally to 22,84,103.
The COVID-19 death toll in the Mumbai division is 39,858. Nashik division saw 60 cases, Pune division 408, Kolhapur division 43, Aurangabad division 11, Latur division 13, Akola division 24, and Nagpur division 87.
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,409 today with the detection of 39 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899. So far, 4,67,352 persons have recovered from the infection, including 20 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 158.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 79,35,749, deaths 1,47,886, recoveries 77,64,117, active cases 23,746, total tests 8,16,03,506, tests today 41,823.
Meanwhile, India today recorded 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,32,96,692, while the number of active cases increased to 72,474, Union health ministry data said.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,855 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.17% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62%, the health ministry said.
An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
