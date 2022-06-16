Maharashtra reports 4,255 new Covid-19 cases, active tally past 20,000 mark

Maharashtra reports 4,255 new Covid-19 cases, active tally past 20,000 mark1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
- The active Covid tally in Mumbai has gone beyond 13,000
- Three patients died of the disease in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours
As many as 4,255 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Thursday. With this, the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,23,697.
This marks a rise of 231 coronavirus infections (5.74%) as compared to yesterday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities.
Further, two new cases of the B.A.5 variant of coronavirus have also been also detected in the state. These cases come from Nagpur in a 29-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
The patients had tested positive for Covid on 6 and 9 June, respectively. They have a history of travel to Kerala and Mumbai. Both are vaccinated and have recovered at home, said the health department.
With this, the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in Maharashtra has reached 19.
