Maharashtra reports 44,388 new Covid cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The state of Maharashtra today reported as many as 44,388 new COVID cases, 15,351 recoveries, and 12 deaths, the state health department said. The active Covid cases in the state stand at 2,02,259, while total death count due to coronavirus is 1,41,639. The Omicron case tally has surged to 1,216 in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Maharashtra today reported as many as 44,388 new COVID cases, 15,351 recoveries, and 12 deaths, the state health department said. The active Covid cases in the state stand at 2,02,259, while total death count due to coronavirus is 1,41,639. The Omicron case tally has surged to 1,216 in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra capital Mumbai recorded 19,474 COVID cases, 8,063 recoveries, and 7 deaths today. The active cases in the financial capital of India stands at 1,17,434. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Maharashtra capital Mumbai recorded 19,474 COVID cases, 8,063 recoveries, and 7 deaths today. The active cases in the financial capital of India stands at 1,17,434. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Maharashtra clocked 41,434 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday -- marginally higher than Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra clocked 41,434 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday -- marginally higher than Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the backdrop of a dramatic surge in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state has laid down a fresh set of guidelines to rein in the spread of the virus.

In the backdrop of a dramatic surge in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state has laid down a fresh set of guidelines to rein in the spread of the virus.

The state health department had earlier said a lockdown will be considered when the demand for medical oxygen crosses 800 metric tonnes each day, or over 40 per cent of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients are occupied. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state health department had earlier said a lockdown will be considered when the demand for medical oxygen crosses 800 metric tonnes each day, or over 40 per cent of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients are occupied. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maharashtra government on Sunday revised coronavirus-related restrictions across the state. Beauty salons and gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity. Only people fully inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine shall be allowed to use these services, the government said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Maharashtra government on Sunday revised coronavirus-related restrictions across the state. Beauty salons and gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity. Only people fully inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine shall be allowed to use these services, the government said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The state of Maharashtra on Saturday imposed fresh round of Covid-induced curfew measures from January 10. Under the new guidelines, swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. The decision has been taken to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The state of Maharashtra on Saturday imposed fresh round of Covid-induced curfew measures from January 10. Under the new guidelines, swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. The decision has been taken to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}