Maharashtra reports 46,406 new Covid-19 infections, no fresh Omicron cases

Maharashtra reports 46,406 new Covid-19 infections, no fresh Omicron cases1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
A total of 1,367 Omicron cases have been detected in the state until now
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A total of 1,367 Omicron cases have been detected in the state until now
As many as 46,406 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday, said state health department on Thursday.
As many as 46,406 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday, said state health department on Thursday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!