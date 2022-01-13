Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra reports 46,406 new Covid-19 infections, no fresh Omicron cases

Maharashtra reports 46,406 new Covid-19 infections, no fresh Omicron cases

A total of 70,81,067 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far
1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Livemint

A total of 1,367 Omicron cases have been detected in the state until now

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As many as 46,406 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday, said state health department on Thursday. 

As many as 46,406 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday, said state health department on Thursday. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!