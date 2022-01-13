Maharashtra reports 46,406 new Covid-19 infections, no fresh Omicron cases

A total of 1,367 Omicron cases have been detected in the state until now

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As many as 46,406 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday, said state health department on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 46,406 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday, said state health department on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}