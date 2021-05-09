Maharashtra reports 48,401 new Covid-19 cases, 572 deaths in last 24 hrs

The worst-hit state due to Covid-19 has witnessed a significant dip in new cases today after the state recorded 5,204 fewer cases in comparison with Saturday's numbers. Yesterday, the state has reported 53,605 cases in the 24-hour period.
The dip in cases can also be a result of the fewer tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Testing witnessed a dip with only 2,47,466 samples being tested today as compared to 2,60,751 COVID-19 tests conducted on Saturday.
60,226 patients discharged today, 44,07,818 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery so far. ; Recovery rate in the state is 86.4%.
Currently, 36,96,896 people are in home quarantine and 26,939 people are In institutional quarantine. Active cases in the state stand at 6,15,783 as of today.
Of these, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said.
It was the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital saw a daily addition of less than 3,000 cases, he pointed out.