Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports 48,401 new Covid-19 cases, 572 deaths in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra reports 48,401 new Covid-19 cases, 572 deaths in last 24 hrs

Premium
A health worker takes a swab sample of a People for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Vanita Samaj Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar, in Mumbai
2 min read . 08:38 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Maharashtra witnessed a dip in new cases today after the state recorded 5,204 fewer cases in comparison with Saturday's numbers
  • Testing witnessed a dip with only 2,47,466 samples being tested today as compared to 2,60,751 COVID-19 tests conducted on Saturday

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 48,401 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 51,01,737, according to the daily health bulletin.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 48,401 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 51,01,737, according to the daily health bulletin.

The state also reported 572 more virus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 75,849.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The state also reported 572 more virus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 75,849.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The worst-hit state due to Covid-19 has witnessed a significant dip in new cases today after the state recorded 5,204 fewer cases in comparison with Saturday's numbers. Yesterday, the state has reported 53,605 cases in the 24-hour period.

The dip in cases can also be a result of the fewer tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Testing witnessed a dip with only 2,47,466 samples being tested today as compared to 2,60,751 COVID-19 tests conducted on Saturday.

60,226 patients discharged today, 44,07,818 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery so far. ; Recovery rate in the state is 86.4%.

Currently, 36,96,896 people are in home quarantine and 26,939 people are In institutional quarantine. Active cases in the state stand at 6,15,783 as of today.

Of these, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said.

It was the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital saw a daily addition of less than 3,000 cases, he pointed out.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Madhya Pradesh records 11,051 new Covid-19 cases, 86 deaths in 24 hours

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
Premium

Government rules out GST relief on locally produced Covid vaccines, drugs

2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Premium

Alarmed by teachers’ deaths, AMU VC asks ICMR to study if COVID ‘variant’ responsible

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST
Premium

COVID-19 vaccination: Chhattisgarh expands frontline worker category

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST

The day also saw 3,375 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 6,13,418, which is 91 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 47,416, he said.

With 32,590 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 57,10,370.

The case doubling rate currently stands at 153 days in Mumbai, as per BMC data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The other states in the list of 10 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!