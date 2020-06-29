Maharashtra reports 5,257 new Covid-19 cases, count nears 1.7 lakh

Maharashtra continued to see huge spurt in new Covid-19 cases as the state registered over 5,000 more confirmed virus patients in the last 24 hours. The total number of the worst-hit state of the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths has now reached 1,69,883.

The death toll has also surged by 181 today, taking the total virus-related fatalities to 7,610. Out of these deaths, 78 occurred in the last 48 hours and 103 from the previous period. The current fatality rate in the state is at 4.48%.

The death toll has also surged by 181 today, taking the total virus-related fatalities to 7,610. Out of these deaths, 78 occurred in the last 48 hours and 103 from the previous period. The current fatality rate in the state is at 4.48%.

There are 73,298 active cases while 88,960 patients have recovered in the state so far. These recoveries also include 2,358 people who got discharged from the hospital today after getting cured of the highly contagious virus.

The recovery rate stands at 52.37%.

Of these cases, Mumbai, alone reported 1226 new cases today taking the city's tally to 76765. With 21 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4463. Active cases in Mumbai are at 28749 and 43545 patients have recovered.

Further, 17 new Covid-19 positive cases and one one death reported from Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2262 and death toll to 82. There are 598 active cases now, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Observing the situation of rising cases, Maharashtra government extended lockdown till 31 July a day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged caution amid the spurt in novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

In the guidelines issued under 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions, and phase-wise opening, the state government asked officials to enforce measures and necessary restrictions during the extended lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The extension of lockdown will also contain number of relaxations depending on the orders issued by the state authorities.

Meanwhile, the state government also launched Project Platina, the world’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial-cum-project for treatment of patients with severe Covid-19 infection in the state.

Topics MaharashtraCoronavirusLockdown