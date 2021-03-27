Maharashtra on Saturday saw a slight dip in the daily novel coronavirus count as the state recorded more than 35,000 cases in the last 24 hours as opposed to nearly 37,000 new cases on the previous day. Mumbai, on the other hand, saw its highest-ever single-day spike as over 6,000 new cases were reported in the city today.

However, the virus-related death toll saw a huge spike after 166 fatalities were recorded today, bringing the total number of patients succumbing to the virus to 54,073, according to the health bulletin. The state last reported over 160 deaths in a day on 6 November, 2020 with 161 more fatalities. There were 112 fatalities on Friday.

With 35,726 new cases today, Maharashtra tally has reached 26,73,46. The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days.

As many as 14,523 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 23,14,579. Recovery rate at: 86.58%%.

There are 3,03,475 active cases in the state now. Case fatality rate is at 2.02%

With Covid-19 cases in the state reaching record daily spikes for the past few days, the Maharashtra government on Saturday laid out virus-related restrictions that will be in place till 15 April, until further order.

Among the curbs, the state government has increased the fine to ₹500 from the existing ₹200 on anyone found without a mask in public in an attempt to contain Covid-19 surge.

The state government has issued a notification ordering the fresh guidelines implemented from March 27.

"Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of ₹500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of ₹1000", informed Maharashtra Government.

The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches during 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.

Drama theatres will also remain shut from Saturday night.

However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.

"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract penalty of ₹1,000 per person on offenders.

"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with ₹1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract ₹500 fine while the same is ₹1,000 for public spitting," as per the order.

It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely.

Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said.

In view of the rising graph of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday directed officials to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which gathering of five or more persons will be banned in night in the state beginning March 28.

The CM had warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol.

As per the order issued on Saturday, a board will be put up on the door of COVID-19 patients for a period of 14 days that will be counted from the day a patient is in home isolation.

The infected person will be stamped with the home quarantine seal, it said.

If such patient is found violating norms, he/she would be immediately shifted to a COVID Care Centre by local authorities concerned, stated the new rules.

All these orders will remain effective till April 30, the order said.

