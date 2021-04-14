Maharashtra reports 58,952 new Covid-19 cases, 278 deaths in a single day

The state of Maharashtra has reported 58,952 fresh Covid-19 cases today. The state has recorded 278 deaths in the last 24 hrs as well. The total cases have now reached 35,78,160. Out of the total, 6,12,070 are active cases.

Mumbai has reported 9,925 fresh Covid-19 cases. The city has also registered a total of 54 deaths caused by Covid-19 in one day. On a positive note, the financial capital of the country has reported 9,273 recoveries in the same time span.

With the surge in cases, the total tally has now climbed at 5,44,942. The active Covid-19 cases in the city has risen to 87,443. The recovery rate at this stage is at 81% according to the bulletin released by the state authorities.

Maharashtra is still reporting the high number of new Covid-19 cases. After the sharp decline in new cases for the last two days, the number of new cases in the city of Mumbai is again circling around the 10,000 mark.

The state announced a curfew on Tuesday which limits public activities to a bare minimum. The state has only allowed essential workers to venture out and has even shut non-essential businesses. E-commerce companies have also been limited to sell essential goods only.

While the move might benefit, the state in terms of sheer number of new cases, migrants have been lining up in railway stations and bus stops, worrying about a situation similar to last year after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday clarified that the state will not go under a lockdown but will impose section 144 for the next 15 days and follow strict restrictions from Wednesday evening.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via