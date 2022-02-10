Maharashtra reports 6,248 new Covid-19 cases; Mumbai sees 429 infections

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As many as 6,248 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.
In addition to this, 45 people succumbed to the disease. Of the day's deaths, Pune region reported 17, followed by 11 in Mumbai region, five in Nagpur, four in Nashik and Akola each, two in Latur while one each on Aurangabad and Kolhapur
The cumulative Covid-19 cases reached 78,29,633 and the death toll claimed to 1,43,292.
Of the total, Mumbai contributed 429 cases and two deaths. So far, the city has logged 10,52,128 and 16,678 deaths.
Pune administrative region recorded 1,951 new cases, followed by Nashik (811), Nagpur (1,042), Mumbai (892), Akola (579) Aurangabad (445), Kolhapur (310) and the Latur region (218).
The overall recovery count in the state grew to 76,12,233 after 18,942 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 70,150 active cases.
The Covid-19 fatality rate in the state is 1.83%, while the recovery rate is 97.22%.
Maharashtra on Thursday also found 121 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, of which 84 cases were reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and 37 others by the B J Medical College.
Maharashtra on Thursday also found 121 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, of which 84 cases were reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and 37 others by the B J Medical College.