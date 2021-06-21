Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,270 new Covid-19 and 94 deaths in 24 hours. The state's tally of Covid-19 positive patients now stands at 59,79,051.

The active caseload has climbed to 1,24,398 while 1,18,313 people have died due to Covid, so far in the state.

Mumbai also reported a decline in daily coronavirus cases and fatalities. On Monday, Mumbai logged 521 Covid positive cases, a drop from 733 infections a day ago, taking its COVID-19 count to 7,21,891. The city also registered seven deaths, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

A statement from the BMC's health department said 685 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,89,675.

As per Maharashtra's health bulletin, 6,71,685 people in the state are in the home quarantine and 4,472 in institutional quarantine.

The fatality rate in the state has declined to 1.98% and the recovery rate has increased to 95.89%.

In Mumbai, the total number of active Covid patients stands at 14,637. The city conducted 26,285 Covid tests in a day. Overall 68,41,314 tests have been done to date. The growth rate of Covid infections in Mumbai from June 14 to 20 was 0.09% , while the case doubling rate has improved to 720 days.

