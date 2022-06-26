Maharashtra reports 6,493 fresh COVID-19 cases2 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 09:56 PM IST
On June 25, due to technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the entire daily data of COVID-19 cases could not be downloaded.
Maharashtra reported 6,493 fresh COVID-19 cases today while active caseload stands at 24,608. 6213 patients discharged today 77,90,153 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until June 26 while the recovery rate in the state is 97.83%.