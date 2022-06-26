Maharashtra reported 6,493 fresh COVID-19 cases today while active caseload stands at 24,608. 6213 patients discharged today 77,90,153 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until June 26 while the recovery rate in the state is 97.83%.

On June 25, due to technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the entire daily data of COVID-19 cases could not be downloaded. Today, those remaining cases have been added to the daily tally. So, the state has recorded 6,493 cases today, higher than the actual. Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85%.

Out of 8,18,52,653 laboratory samples, 79,62,666 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today. Five more patients of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported in the state. As per the latest report from the BJ Medical College Pune, 3 patients of BA.5 and 2 of BA.4 have been found in Mumbai. All these samples were collected during the 10th to 20th June 2022 period.

The total tally of BA.4 and BA5 patients in the state has gone to 54. Their distribution: 15 in Pune, 33 in Mumbai, four in Nagpur and two in Thane. As of June 26, there are 24,608 active cases in the state.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on June 26 that 11,739 new COVID-19 cases have been detected across India over the previous 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 instances is 4,33,89,973. Currently, 0.21 percent of all positive cases in the nation are active cases.

In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 797 cases in the COVID-19 active caseload. There are now 92,576 active COVID-19 cases in the nation. 2.59 percent is the current daily positivity rate.

As many as 25 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry bulletin stated. The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 percent while the total COVID recoveries now stand at 4,27,72,398.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 197-crore milestone on Saturday, according to the Press Information Bureau. More than 11 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm.

