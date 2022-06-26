Maharashtra reports 6,493 fresh COVID-19 cases

Out of 8,18,52,653 laboratory samples, 79,62,666 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today. Five more patients of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported in the state. As per the latest report from the BJ Medical College Pune, 3 patients of BA.5 and 2 of BA.4 have been found in Mumbai. All these samples were collected during the 10th to 20th June 2022 period.

