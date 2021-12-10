Maharashtra reports 7 new Omicron cases, 3 patients from Mumbai

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra has reported seven new cases of the new strain Omicron of which three are from Mumbai and four are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the state health department said on Friday.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra stood at 17, the state health department informed.

Earlier today, officials said that a resident of Dharavi area who recently returned from Tanzania was found to have contracted Omicron infection.

The 49-year-old man, who is a `Maulavi' (Muslim cleric), was asymptomatic and was isolated before he could mingle in the community, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The man landed in Mumbai from Tanzania on December 4 and his samples were sent for genome sequencing when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Tanzania does not figure in the list of 'at-risk' countries, but the Dharavi resident tested positive for coronavirus during the mandatory random checking of two per cent of arrivals at the Mumbai airport.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and other officials today to review the coronavirus situation in Pune.

"In Maharashtra, we have tracked and traced a total of 4,604 foreign travellers. The administration is contacting them and asking about their health regularly," he noted.

This is the first meeting after cases of new coronavirus variant Omicron were detected in the city.

The first two cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and then another in Maharashtra's Dombivili.

At a joint press briefing earlier today, the government said that 25 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in India so far and that mostly mild symptoms have been noted in all the cases.

Clinically, Omicron is not posing a burden on the healthcare system yet but the vigil has to be maintained, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The government said 25 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India -- 10 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, and one in Delhi.

"Mainly mild symptoms have been seen in the cases of Omicron variant detected so far," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

The new variant of coronavirus was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

