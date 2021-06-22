Maharashtra reported 8,470 new Covid cases and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin released by the health department. Today's numbers are slightly higher than what was recorded on Monday, when the state had reported 6,270 new cases and 94 deaths.

READ | Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Maharashtra, 2 more states to implement containment measures immediately

As many as 9,043 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,42,258. Now, the state has 1,23,340 active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 95.9 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent.

According to the health department, 2,16,861 people were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours. So far, 3,98,86,554 tests have been conducted in the state.

Today, Mumbai reported 570 new infections and 10 fatalities. With this, the tally of cases rose to 7,22,461 and death toll increased to 15,315. On Monday, the financial capital had recorded 521 new cases and7 deaths.

Currently, the city has 4,453 active Covid cases. With 742 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the total of recovered patients rose to 6,90,417.

So far 68,73,621 Covid tests have been conducted in the city including 32,307 in the last 24 hours. The rate of recovery in the city is 95 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases between June 15 and June 21 was 0.9 per cent.

The period during which the caseload doubled was 722 days.

As on today, Mumbai has 11 containment zones in slums and chawls besides 86 sealed buildings. The city had reported its highest 11,163 infection cases on April 4 while the highest 90 deaths were recorded on May 1, during the second wave of Covid.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.