OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

Maharashtra reported 8,744 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active cases in the state reached 97,637.

At least 22 people succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A traveller reacts as a health worker tries to take his nasal swab for COVID-19 test outside a bus station in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. A cluster of over a 100 cases has been detected in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru at an apartment complex, prompting state authorities to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for international travelers, or those who had visited or transited through either South Africa or Brazil. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST
The pink booth is exclusively staffed by women including vaccinators, site supervisors and security personnel

On Women's Day, Karnataka govt announces all-woman Covid vaccine booth in each district

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST
Italy extends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65

Italy extends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST
A file photo of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Janet Yellen says inflation problem unlikely to result from stimulus

1 min read . 08:50 PM IST


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout