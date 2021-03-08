Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 09:17 PM IST
- The total number of active cases in the state reached 97,637
Maharashtra reported 8,744 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active cases in the state reached 97,637.
At least 22 people succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
