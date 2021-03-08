Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai.
1 min read . 09:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The total number of active cases in the state reached 97,637

Maharashtra reported 8,744 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active cases in the state reached 97,637.

Maharashtra reported 8,744 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active cases in the state reached 97,637.

At least 22 people succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST

On Women's Day, Karnataka govt announces all-woman Covid vaccine booth in each district

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST

Italy extends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST

Janet Yellen says inflation problem unlikely to result from stimulus

1 min read . 08:50 PM IST

At least 22 people succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST

On Women's Day, Karnataka govt announces all-woman Covid vaccine booth in each district

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST

Italy extends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST

Janet Yellen says inflation problem unlikely to result from stimulus

1 min read . 08:50 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.