Maharashtra on Sunday logged 832 COVID related fatalities, which is the highest-ever single-day spike since the pandemic started. With today's count, the death toll in the state has reached 64,760.

As many as 66,191 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra today, which is slightly lower than yesterday's count of 67,160. On Friday, meanwhile, the state had logged 66,836 new infections.

With today's count, the active tally in the state stands at 6,98,354, as per the state health bulletin.

The state also reported 61,450 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 35,30,060.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 82.1 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent. The state's positivity rate is 16.68 per cent.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 5,542 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily rise in infections in last four weeks. The caseload in the city stands at 6,27,651, while active cases rose to 75,740, health bulletin said.

The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 12,783 as 64 people succumbed to the diseases in the last 24 hours.

The current recovery rate in Mumbai is 86% while the growth rate was 1.17%, the bulletin also said.

Nagpur's COVID-19 tally reached 3,74,188 after 7,771 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 87 deaths and 5,130 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll so far stands at 6,936 and the recovery count is 2,89,696, leaving the district with an active caseload of 77,556, he added.

With 24,701 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 21,58,397, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government said it will provide free vaccination to all persons above 18 years of age in the state and a global tender will be issued to make the vaccine available at cheaper rates, Nawab Malik, cabinet minister, government of Maharashtra said in a social media post.

"For this, the programme will be undertaken from the treasury of the state government," said Malik.

The central government has announced a decision to vaccinate people above the age of 18 across the country from 1 May. "Therefore, it is clear that the central government will not supply vaccines to those below the age of 45 years," said Malik's statement on the Facebook page of the Nationalist Congress Party of which he is the national spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies)

