Maharashtra reports 9,361 Covid cases in 24 hrs; Mumbai's daily caseload at 733

Maharashtra's Covid-19 daily caseload seems to be steadily declining as the state reported 9,361 new cases in the last 24 hours.

With today's addition, the overall tally now stands at 5,972,781, according to the state health bulletin. The virus-related death toll increased to 117,961 after 190 people succumbed to the viral disease. The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.76 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent, it said.

On Sunday, 15 cities, including Nagpur, didn't report even a single COVID-19 fatality. Similarly no death due to coronavirus was reported from 12 districts in the state.

As many as 9,101 recovered from Covid-19 taking the overall number of discharged people to 5,719,457.

The state authorities conducted 201,938 tests for Covid-19 and as of Sunday evening, 39,514,858 samples have been tested, as per the statement.

Of these, Mumbai reported 733 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,21,370 and the toll to 15,298, the city civic body said.

A total of 650 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 6,88,990, it said, adding the city is now left with 14,809 active cases. With 28,226 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai reached 68,15,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The case recovery rate in the Mumbai district now stands at 95 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases between June 13 to 19 stood at 0.09 per cent.

Moreover, the COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,92,524 with the single-day addition of 136 cases on Sunday, health officials said. The virus claimed five deaths during the day. The authorities added 230 deaths, which occurred earlier, to the list on Sunday. With this addition, the death toll in the district reached 7,966, they said. A total of 229 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, which pushed the recovery count to 3,82,068. As 9,183 samples were tested during the day, the overall test count of Nashik district rose to 18,47,256, the officials said.

Pune division saw 2,180 new infections including 728 in Satara district and 579 in Pune district, as per the department. Kolhapur division reported 2,823 cases during the day including 725 in Kolhapur district, 761 in Ratnagiri district. Aurangabad division added 204 cases, Latur division 317, Akola division 233, and Nagpur division 133.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.