Maharashtra reports 9,361 Covid cases in 24 hrs; Mumbai's daily caseload at 733

Moreover, the COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,92,524 with the single-day addition of 136 cases on Sunday, health officials said. The virus claimed five deaths during the day. The authorities added 230 deaths, which occurred earlier, to the list on Sunday. With this addition, the death toll in the district reached 7,966, they said. A total of 229 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, which pushed the recovery count to 3,82,068. As 9,183 samples were tested during the day, the overall test count of Nashik district rose to 18,47,256, the officials said.