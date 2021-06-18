Maharashtra reported 9,738 new Covid cases and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released by the health department on Friday.

In the same period, 14,347 Covid patients recovered, pushing recovery rate to 95.73 per cent. With this, the cumulative recovery number has jumped to 56,99,983.

The state reported lowest death count in two months. Now, the case fatality rate stands at 1.96 per cent. Currently, 8,54,461people are in home quarantine and 4,831 are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

Mumbai reported 762 new infection cases, 684 discharges, and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the state recorded 9,830 cases and 236 deaths, slightly lower than the previous day when it reported 10,907 cases and 237 fatalities.

The cases have been declining in the state since April 18, when the daily count had crossed 68,000-mark.

Maharashtra has adopted five-level plan to ease curbs as per positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels. On Friday, Palghar district fell from category two to category three level.

Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali have also been placed under category two, while all other regions of the district have been kept in category three, which means the extent of relaxation of restrictions would be lesser in the latter than others.

Places in category one will see the highest degree of relaxation while those in category five will see almost all 'break the chain' restrictions in place. The categorisation of areas is reviewed on a weekly basis.

