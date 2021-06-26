Maharashtra reported 9,812 new Covid cases and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 8,752 recoveries during the same period. With this, the total tally in the state rose to 60,26,847 while recoveries stood at 57,81,551.

Death toll now stands at 20,881 while active cases are 1,21,251.

Today's numbers are slightly higher than what was recorded on Friday. On June 25, the state had reported 9,677 new cases and 156 deaths. The total recoveries were 10,138. The recovery rate in the state has now inched up to 95.94 per cent.

On Friday, Maharashtra became the first state to register a death due to Delta Plus variant of Covid. The state has so far reported the highest number of cases of Delta Plus variant in the country.

Following the development, Maharashtra government ordered malls and cinema halls to close in order to curb the spread of this more transmissible variant.

On June 25, the Centre informed that 51 cases of the Delta Plus variant had been found in 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of 22.

National Centre for Disease Control Director Sujeet Singh said 22 cases of the Delta Plus variant had been found in Maharashtra, followed by nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Karnataka.

Today, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology-ICMR, informed that a study on the effectiveness of the existing vaccine against the Delta Plus variant is underway. He said the third wave will not be as severe as the second wave, which had ravaged the country in April-May and stretched healthcare infrastructure.

"The third wave of Covid won't be as severe as the second wave. More vaccination and Covid appropriate behaviour could play an important role in mitigating these waves. A study on vaccine effectiveness on Delta Plus variant of Cov is underway," Panda told news agency ANI.





