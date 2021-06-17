Maharashtra Covid cases: 9,830 fresh coronavirus cases and 236 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the state had reported 10,907 cases and 237 fatalities in a day.

The Covid infection caseload in Maharashtra has surged to 59,44,710 and a total of 1,16,026 have died because of Covid-19 in the state to date, as per the state's daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 5890 discharges got recovered from the virus. So far, the count of recovered patients rose to 56,85,636. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.64%t, while the case fatality rate is 1.95%, it said.

Maharashtra's active case count stood at 1,39,960 as of June 17.

There are 8,50,663 patients in-home quarantine, while 4,964 are in institutional quarantine, the department said. With 2,16,005 more tests, the state so far has carried out 3,88,57,644 Covid-19 tests, the department added.

Mumbai city reported 666 new infections and 20 fatalities, taking its tally to 7,19,179 and the toll to 15,247. The wider Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, added 2,174 Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths.

The division's case tally increased to 15,69,464 and the death toll to 31,060. Out of the 58 deaths, 15 were reported from rural parts of Thane district and 14 from Palghar, the department said. The Nashik division added 966 cases and 36 deaths, of which 11 fatalities were from rural parts of Ahmednagar district.

The Pune division's case tally went up by 2,417 cases and deaths by 53, of which 33 were from Satara alone, the department said. The Kolhapur division's Covid-19 caseload increased by 3,192 cases and the deaths by 65. Kolhapur district alone added 25 deaths to the division's fatality count.

The Aurangabad division reported 169 cases and two deaths, while the Akola division registered 311 cases and four more deaths, the department said. The Nagpur division added 216 cases and four deaths, it added. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,44,710, new cases 9,830, deaths 1,16,026, recoveries 56,85,636, active cases 1,39,960, total tests 3,88,57,644.

