Maharashtra reported 9,974 fresh Covid cases, 143 deaths and 8,562 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin by the health department.

Today's numbers are slightly higher than what was reported on Saturday. On 26 June, the state had recorded 9,812 new cases and 179 deaths.

With today's count, the total tally has gone up to 60,36,821 and the death toll to 1,21,286. Now, the state has 1,22,252 active cases as the total recovery number has jumped to 57,90,113.

During the same period, Mumbai reported 739 fresh cases and 13 deaths. With today's numbers, the cumulative caseload has risen to 7,20,349 and the number of the deceased to 15,396.

Mumbai division reported 2,188 new cases to its tally and 25 deaths, which raised the total caseload to 15,89,869 and the death toll to 31,858.

Nashik division reported 653 cases including 373 in Ahmednagar district and 161 in Nashik district. Pune division added 2,575 new cases including 929 in Satara district and 587 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division recorded 3,821 cases including 1,192 in Kolhapur district and 992 in Sangli district. Aurangabad division added 222 infections, Latur division 235, Akola division 176 cases and Nagpur division 104.

With 2,10,866 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 4,10,42,198.

Fresh restrictions in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced fresh restrictions from Monday. Now, all malls and auditoriums will remain closed in the city beginning June 28. Shops selling essential items will remain open on all days while shops under the non-essential category will operate from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

Restaurants, bars, and food courts will operate from Monday to Friday till 4 pm with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of the food is allowed till 11 pm. Gyms, salons, beauty parlours will also operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.





