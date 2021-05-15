Maharashtra today logged in the highest single-day fatalities due to covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The state recorded 34,848 new COVID-19 cases and 960 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people succumbing to the deadly pathogen in the state rose to 80,512. The number of active cases in the state is at 4,94,032 after 59,073 patients got cured from the virus.

Meanwhile Mumbai today reported 1,447 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the tally to 6,87,152 and the toll to 14,200, the city civic body said.

A total of 2,333 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the financial capital so far to 6,34,315, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

With 24,896 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 58,76,175, it said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 92 per cent while the overall growth rate for the period from May 8 to 14 is 0.32 per cent, the BMC said.

The number of active containment zones in Mumbai reduced to 87 while 377 buildings remained sealed, it added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,68,486 on Saturday after 1,851 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 3,182 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,070 and the recovery count stands at 3,45,290, he added.

With 17,934 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 14,27,330, the official said

