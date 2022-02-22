With 47 new deaths, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a big jump in COVID-related fatalities. The death toll increased to 1,43,633 with today's numbers, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.82%. On the other hand, as many as 1,080 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally to 78,60,317, the state health department said. Currently, there are 13,070 active cases.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 806 cases and four fatalities.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 135 fresh COVID cases and 2 fatalities due to the infection, a civic official said. This comes a day after the city saw less than 100 COVID19 cases for the first time after 17th April 2020.

Of the eight administrative circles, the Pune circle recorded 428 cases, followed by Mumbai (242 cases), Nashik (146), Nagpur (105), Akola (77), Kolhapur (39), Latur (22) and the Aurangabad circle (21), the bulletin said. Of the 47 fatalities, the Pune circle recorded 29, followed by Mumbai (six), Nashik (five), Kolhapur and Aurangabad (two each), Akola, Nagpur and Latur circles (one each), it said.

A total of 2,488 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 76,99,623. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.96%. Currently, 1,74,560 people are in home quarantine and another 958 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

As many as 94,475 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing their cumulative count to 7,73,83,579, it said.

