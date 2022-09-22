Maharashtra reports dip in Covid-19 cases with 550 new cases, three deaths in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 08:29 PM IST
- Mumbai logged 98 new cases and two deaths on Thursday, the Maharashtra health department said
Recording a mild dip in cases, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 550 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, which took its overall caseload to 81,17,574 and toll to 1,48,322, the state health department said. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 640 cases and five fatalities. Maharashtra capital Mumbai logged 98 new cases and two deaths, while Chandrapur district recorded one fatality, even as the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent in the state.