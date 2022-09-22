Recording a mild dip in cases, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 550 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, which took its overall caseload to 81,17,574 and toll to 1,48,322, the state health department said. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 640 cases and five fatalities. Maharashtra capital Mumbai logged 98 new cases and two deaths, while Chandrapur district recorded one fatality, even as the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent in the state.

Additionally, the number of active infection cases stands at 3,857, the state health department said, adding that 740 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 79,65,395. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent. A total of 24,105 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's overall recovery count to 8,46,18,216. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,17,574; new cases: 550; death toll 1,48,322; active cases: 3,857; tests so far: 8,46,18,216.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday said with 5,443 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,53,042, while the active cases climbed to 46,342. The death toll climbed to 5,28,429 with 26 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 126 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,78,271, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, 217.11 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

(With inputs from PTI)