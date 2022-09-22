Additionally, the number of active infection cases stands at 3,857, the state health department said, adding that 740 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 79,65,395. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent. A total of 24,105 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's overall recovery count to 8,46,18,216. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,17,574; new cases: 550; death toll 1,48,322; active cases: 3,857; tests so far: 8,46,18,216.