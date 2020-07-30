Maharahstra on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike in covid-19 cases at 11,147 taking the state's tally to 4,11,798.

Active cases in the state are at 1,48,150 and total patients discharged so far are 2,48,615. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 14729.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1208 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,13,199.

With 53 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 6,300. Active cases in Mumbai are at 20,158 and 86,447 patients have recovered.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the covid-19 situation in Pune district today. Pune has recorded more than 78,000 cases so far and seen a spurt in infections in recent weeks.

Thackeray chaired a meeting of elected representatives, including MP and MLAs, and took stock of the situation.

On Wednesday Maharashtra extended the lockdown till August 31. Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the state remains “threatened with the spread of Covid-19", adding that restrictions would be eased in a “phase wise manner with standard operating procedures".

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 266 new cases today with the total number of covid-19 cases at 91,784. Active cases in Thane are at 31,923 and 57,335 patients have recovered.

The state reported 266 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.58% and recovery rate is at 60.37%.

Currently, 9,04,141 people are in-home quarantine and 40,546 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 20,70,128 laboratory samples, 4,11,798 have been tested positive (19.89%) for covid-19 until today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via