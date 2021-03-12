OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike this year, adds over 15,800 Covid cases

Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike this year, adds over 15,800 Covid cases

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai, India (Reuters)
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai, India (Reuters)
 2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 08:21 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • With a total of 15,817 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the state's tally rises to 22,82,191
  • On October 8, 2020, the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined

Maharashtra continued to report a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases as the state added over 15,800 COVID-19 infectio in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin. This is the highest single-day spike in Maharashtra's tally of new cases this year.

With a total of 15,817 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the state's tally rises to 22,82,191. This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

Pandemic forces apartment size expansion by 5% in Navi Mumbai

1 min read . 08:23 PM IST
A deserted Bengaluru airport.

Bengaluru airport launches 200,000 sq.ft dedicated express cargo terminal

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
Instances of banking frauds in India grew 159% in 2019-20, involving misappropriation of around ₹1.85 trillion, up 2.5 times from the year-earlier, shows data from RBI’s annual report released in August

Digital rupee rollout may help curb bank frauds

2 min read . 08:10 PM IST
Fuel prices across the country rose to reach ₹100 per litre in a few geographies as crude oil prices recovered from their lows last year

India's oil demand falls second month in a row

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST

On October 8, 2020, the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 14,317 new Covid-19 cases.

Along with that, 56 virus-related deaths take the total number of fatalities in the state to 52,723, the bulletin added.

There are 11,344 recoveries reported in the state today, taking the number of those recovered from the disease to 21,17,744, while active cases crossed 1.1 lakh-mark to reach 1,10,485.

Amid fresh Covid spike in Maharashtra, lockdown or restrictions have been imposed in several cities and districts in the state in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who got his first Covid-19 vaccine jab earlier on Thursday, said his government would be forced to implement a complete lockdown in some parts if norms were not followed by the common people.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A decision would be taken in the next couple of days, CM Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, the preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which was earlier scheduled for coming Sunday, will now be held on March 21 in view of rhe rising cases.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry raised concern over the massive explosion of infections in Maharashtra for the last few weeks.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain COVID free, then, we need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, containment strategy and vaccination," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, in a routine press briefing.

"Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend. The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking and tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," added ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava.




Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout