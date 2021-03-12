Maharashtra continued to report a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases as the state added over 15,800 COVID-19 infectio in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin. This is the highest single-day spike in Maharashtra's tally of new cases this year.

With a total of 15,817 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the state's tally rises to 22,82,191. This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.

On October 8, 2020, the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 14,317 new Covid-19 cases.

Along with that, 56 virus-related deaths take the total number of fatalities in the state to 52,723, the bulletin added.

There are 11,344 recoveries reported in the state today, taking the number of those recovered from the disease to 21,17,744, while active cases crossed 1.1 lakh-mark to reach 1,10,485.

Amid fresh Covid spike in Maharashtra, lockdown or restrictions have been imposed in several cities and districts in the state in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who got his first Covid-19 vaccine jab earlier on Thursday, said his government would be forced to implement a complete lockdown in some parts if norms were not followed by the common people.

A decision would be taken in the next couple of days, CM Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, the preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which was earlier scheduled for coming Sunday, will now be held on March 21 in view of rhe rising cases.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry raised concern over the massive explosion of infections in Maharashtra for the last few weeks.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain COVID free, then, we need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, containment strategy and vaccination," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, in a routine press briefing.

"Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend. The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking and tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," added ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava.













